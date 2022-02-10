Bucharest has a great reason to jump for joy: Cyberjump, the Trampoline Park Romania will literarily jump on, is set to open his first location in capital city, assisted by CBRE



CBRE, the global leader of real estate consultancy market, secured for The 11 Entertainment Group, the owner of Cyberjump concept, their very first location in Romania, in a high traffic and family destination retail center located in the Eastern part of Bucharest that in couple of months will (...)