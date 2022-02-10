Three-Month ROBOR Grows To 3.55% A Year On Feb 11Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, increased to 3.55% a year on Friday (Feb 11) from 3.53% a year on Thursday (Feb 10), central bank data showed on (...)
Romania Central Bank Expects 9.6% Annual Inflation Rate In 2022Romania’s central bank says the annual CPI inflation rate is projected at 9.6% in December 2022 compared with December 2021, peaking in April, once the support schemes for household consumers of electricity and natural gas have expired, the bank said in its quarterly Inflation Report released on (...)