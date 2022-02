Nomis 2003 Among Largest Builders in Romania After Overshooting RON100M Revenue Mark in 2020

Nomis 2003 Among Largest Builders in Romania After Overshooting RON100M Revenue Mark in 2020. Nomis 2003, a construction company in Galati, is now among the largest builders in Romania, after overshooting the RON100 million revenue mark in 2020. Compared to the previous year, the result was up 87%, data from the Ministry of Finance website (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]