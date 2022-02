New Home Price Per Square Meter Has Doubled in Cluj-Napoca in 2010-2022

The price per net square meter of new homes has gone up 23% to 116% in Romania in 2010-2022, with the smallest increase being reported in Bucharest and the highest in Cluj-Napoca, ZF has calculated based on the data provided by Imobiliare.ro according to ads listed on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]