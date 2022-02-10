 
February 10, 2022

Romanian PM Ciuca talks amendments to Pillar II pension funds with fund managers
Romanian PM Ciuca talks amendments to Pillar II pension funds with fund managers.

On February 9, 2022, Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca held a working meeting with the Romanian Association of Privately Administered Pensions (APAPR), which brings together private Pilon II pension administrators from Romania, the largest investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). (...)

