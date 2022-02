Teilor appoints Giani Kacic as CFO of the company at the global level

Teilor appoints Giani Kacic as CFO of the company at the global level. TEILOR, the chain of luxury jewelry stores present across the CEE region, announces the appointment of Giani Kacic as the CFO of the company. With over 23 years of professional experience in the financial field, spanning multiple industries such as pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and real estate, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]