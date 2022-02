Agroland Expects RON241M Sales and RON13M Profit in 2022

Agroland Expects RON241M Sales and RON13M Profit in 2022. Agroland Business System (AG.RO), a Romanian retail, agricultural and food business entrepreneurial group, estimates total sales of RON241 million and a net profit of RON13 million for 2022, according to the budget that will be submitted to shareholders for approval on April (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]