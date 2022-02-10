Aquatic education club for children opens second venue in northern Bucharest

Aquatic education club for children opens second venue in northern Bucharest. Acvatic Bebe Club, a provider of aquatic education courses for children, opened a second venue in northern Bucharest after a EUR 175,000 investment. The company expects the new club to help increase its revenues by 35% this year, past the EUR 300,000 threshold. The club, inaugurated in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]