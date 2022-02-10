Romanian Parliament rejects opposition's motion against energy minister Popescu

Romanian Parliament rejects opposition's motion against energy minister Popescu. The Chamber of Deputies rejected on February 9 the simple motion against the minister of energy Virgil Popescu, with 98 votes were for and 190 against and also two abstentions, Adevarul reported. Six deputies did not vote. The outcome was in line with the expectations, and the only notable (...)