Romanian public television plans to bring back news, culture channels
Feb 10, 2022
The administration board of the public television TVR voted to re-establish the TVR Info and TVR Cultural channels, the institution announced. The decision was taken “in response to the increased public interest in themed TV channels,” TVR explained. It was voted on February 9, with nine votes (...)
