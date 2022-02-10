Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova will hold their first joint meeting in Chisinau on Friday



Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova will hold their first joint meeting in Chisinau on Friday.

The Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova will hold their first joint meeting in Chisinau on Friday, and Romanian PM Nicolae Ciuca will have talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Moldovan Parliament President Igor Grosu, Romania’s Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru (photo) (...)