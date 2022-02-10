The leader of the Bulgarian fulfillment market, euShipments amplifies its operations in Romania

The leader of the Bulgarian fulfillment market, euShipments amplifies its operations in Romania. The company estimates an increase of more than 50% in the total number of shipments, to over 1,3 million in 2022 Currently, euShipments has over 500 customers among online stores in all markets in which it operates and aims to support at least 50 Romanian sellers to deliver internationally (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]