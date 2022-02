System Innovation Romania Ends 2021 with 40% Growth in Revenue

System Innovation Romania, an integrator of complete business software solutions, which has two branches on the local market - one in Bucharest and one in Cluj-Napoca, estimates revenue stood at more than EUR1.8 million at the end of 2021, 40% higher than the previous year, the company said in