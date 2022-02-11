Romania to destroy 1 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19

Romania to destroy 1 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19. Nearly one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine (917,800), which have expired, will be destroyed, according to the coordinator of the Romanian national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiţă. This is more than the number of doses used, while a large part of the AstraZeneca doses received by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]