Romania's ForMin summons Russian ambassador over inaccurate statements

Romania's ForMin summons Russian ambassador over inaccurate statements. Romania's minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu summoned Russian ambassador Valeri Kuzmin in response to the latter's inaccurate statements that could harm the development of natural dialogue, based on trust, between the parties, Digi24 reported. Specifically, the Romanian party stressed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]