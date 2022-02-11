Romanian medical services provider Regina Maria keeps investing at a rate of EUR 20 mln per year

Private Romanian medical services provider Regina Maria, owned by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, will invest some EUR 20 mln this year - in line with last year's performance - with the first takeover already announced. The group took over the medical imagery centre Centrul Medical