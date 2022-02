Transelectrica greenlights 130MW wind farm in north-east Romania

Transelectrica greenlights 130MW wind farm in north-east Romania. Romania's national electricity transport system operator Transelectrica issued a permit for a 129.5MW wind farm in Iasi County expected to cost some EUR 100 mln. It could start production in 2025, Ziarul Financiar reported. The project, which is not new, seems to be up for sale. The technical (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]