BRD-SocGen to distribute 70% of 2021 strong earnings

BRD-SocGen to distribute 70% of 2021 strong earnings. BVB-listed BRD Groupe SocGen (BRD) financial group achieved "excellent financial performance" last year when its return on equity (ROE) hit 15.6%, and its net profit rose by 37%, commented the group's CEO, François Bloch. In absolute terms, the Group's earnings hit RON 1.32 bln (EUR 260 mln). (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]