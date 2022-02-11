 
Romaniapress.com

February 11, 2022

Romanian Govt. promises EUR 82 mln grants for power generation under two schemes
Romanian Govt. promises EUR 82 mln grants for power generation under two schemes.

The Government of Romania enacted two grant schemes aimed at supporting investments in renewable resources and high-efficiency co-generation, with a budget of EUR 82 mn for the coming two years, Executive’s spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced. The potential beneficiaries of the two schemes can (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Ciuca meets President Maia Sandu, voices full support for the implementation of reforms in Moldova In a meeting with Moldova’s President Maia Sandu in Chisinau on Friday, Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca voiced full support for the implementation of reforms in Moldova, especially in the area of the rule of law. “I want to thank the President of the Republic of Moldova, Mrs Maia Sandu,... (...)

PM Ciuca, at the joint meeting of governments of Romania and R. of Moldova: Chisinau shows the greatest openness ever in bilateral relation with Romania Agreement on 100-million-euro grant to Moldova, other bilateral documents signed in Chisinau Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday remarked in Chisinau at the beginning of the joint meeting of the national governments of Romania and Moldova that this is the time of the “greatest openness” ever (...)

Iohannis, Stoltenberg and Geoana visit the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base to meet Stryker battalion: Romania is not alone, and the presence of NATO troops sends out a message of the Alliance's unity Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on Friday travelled to the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base as part of the arrival in Romania of 1,000 US forces of the Stryker battalion. (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 22.737 following over 81.000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours As many as 22,737 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 3,729 less than the previous day, on over 81,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. Of the new cases, 1,093 (...)

Russian Ambassador to Romania Kuzmin, summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the context of his latest statements The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Romania, Valery Kuzmin, was summoned on Thursday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) headquarters, where a discussion at the level of secretary of state for strategic affairs took place. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister (...)

FinMin Caciu gives assurances there will be no tax change in 2022 The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) provides for a fiscal reform under which certain taxes will be revised, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu declared on Thursday evening on private TV broadcaster Antena3; the FinMin gave assurances that there will be absolutely no tax change in 2022. (...)

Atos Romania Set To Hire 1,000 IT Specialists In 2022 Atos Romania, the local subsidiary of French company Atos, with over 3,000 employees on the local market at present, seeks to recruit over 1,000 IT specialists by the end of 2022, of whom 400 are juniors.

 


