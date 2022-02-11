Romanian Govt. promises EUR 82 mln grants for power generation under two schemes

The Government of Romania enacted two grant schemes aimed at supporting investments in renewable resources and high-efficiency co-generation, with a budget of EUR 82 mn for the coming two years, Executive's spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced.