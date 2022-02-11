Romanian Govt’s forex buffer reportedly at 1.5 months of gross financing needs at end-2021

Romanian Govt's forex buffer reportedly at 1.5 months of gross financing needs at end-2021. The foreign exchange buffer of the ministry of finance has dropped to EUR 3.6 bln at the end of 2021 from EUR 6.63 bln one year earlier, according to calculations compiled by Profit.ro. The finding is in line with the below-target volume of Eurobonds issued last year: EUR 7 bln instead of EUR (...)