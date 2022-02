BVB Group Revenue up 9% to RON46.11M in 2020

BVB Group Revenue up 9% to RON46.11M in 2020. The BVB Group's consolidated operating revenue, which includes the results of Bursa de Valori Bucuresti (Bucharest Stock Exchange) and of the Central Depository, amounted to RON46.11 million last year, up 9%, while net profit stood at RON5.02 million, down 20%, according to the preliminary 2021 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]