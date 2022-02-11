US startup co-founded by Romanian hits USD 4 bln valuation after new financing round

US startup co-founded by Romanian hits USD 4 bln valuation after new financing round. Branch, a US-based startup co-founded by Romanian Madalina Seghete, announced on February 10 that it raised USD 300 million in new funding, reaching a valuation of over USD 4 billion. The company said it would use the investment to expand its industry-leading mobile linking platform (MLP), to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]