(P) The semiconductor crisis: An opportunity for the refurbished market
Feb 11, 2022
(P) The semiconductor crisis: An opportunity for the refurbished market.
The semiconductor crisis has been limiting the availability of electronic products and is gradually leading to increased prices across industries. The alternative is refurbished products, whose quality is similar to new devices, at a competitive price. Apple estimates that it is losing more (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]