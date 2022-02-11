Supreva, the first Eastern European B2B Marketplace to introduce a free Buy-Now-Pay-Later payment solution, developed in partnership with Filbo, a Romanian fintech provider

Supreva, the first Eastern European B2B Marketplace to introduce a free Buy-Now-Pay-Later payment solution, developed in partnership with Filbo, a Romanian fintech provider. Oceano B2B Marketplace, a Romanian platform launched in 2021, becomes Supreva.com – Market For Business, a digital commercial ecosystem, intended primarily but not limited to SMEs, entrepreneurs and companies in business verticals affected by the pandemic. Launched by local start-up Oceano (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]