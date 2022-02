Romania Central Bank Expects 9.6% Annual Inflation Rate In 2022

Romania Central Bank Expects 9.6% Annual Inflation Rate In 2022. Romania’s central bank says the annual CPI inflation rate is projected at 9.6% in December 2022 compared with December 2021, peaking in April, once the support schemes for household consumers of electricity and natural gas have expired, the bank said in its quarterly Inflation Report released on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]