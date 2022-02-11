EY: Resilient Grid Backed By Digital Solutions To Underpin Successful Transition To eMobility
Feb 11, 2022
EY: Resilient Grid Backed By Digital Solutions To Underpin Successful Transition To eMobility.
Adoption of eMobility is not just an economic or environmental phenomenon, but a psychological one that hinges on widespread customer acceptance. The current pace of EV (electric vehicle) adoption is swift, with one- in- five vehicles sold in Europe during 2021 being (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]