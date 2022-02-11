Romania photo of the day: NATO chief visits RO military base as US troops arrive in the country



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis visited the Mihail Kogălniceanu Military Base in Constanta county on Friday, February 11, to greet the US troops deployed to Romania. (Photo source: Presidency.ro) About 1,000 American soldiers have been deployed to (...)