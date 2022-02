Atos Romania Set To Hire 1,000 IT Specialists In 2022

Atos Romania, the local subsidiary of French company Atos, with over 3,000 employees on the local market at present, seeks to recruit over 1,000 IT specialists by the end of 2022, of whom 400 are juniors.