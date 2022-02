5.1% in SIF Muntenia Change Hands for RON63M on Friday

5.1% in SIF Muntenia Change Hands for RON63M on Friday. On February 11, 2022, at 14:50, two special transactions of 40 million shares of SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) worth RON62.6 million, were registered in the Bucharest Stock Exchange system. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]