Karpaten Turism Eyes EUR100M Turnover In 2022. Karpaten Turism, one of the biggest players in the Romanian tourism sector, controlled by Gheorghe Marginean, reported sales of EUR70 million in 2021, higher than in 2019, before the pandemic, and targets a turnover of EUR100 million in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]