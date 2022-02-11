Nuclearelectrica Appoints Dan Niculaie-Faranga As Interim Chief Financial Officer

Nuclearelectrica Appoints Dan Niculaie-Faranga As Interim Chief Financial Officer. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) announced in a stock market report on Friday the decision of its Board of Directors of Feb 10, 2022 - based on the recommendation of the Nominalization and Remuneration Committee - to appoint Dan Niculaie-Faranga as interim Chief (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]