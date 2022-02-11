Iohannis, Stoltenberg and Geoana visit the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base to meet Stryker battalion: Romania is not alone, and the presence of NATO troops sends out a message of the Alliance’s unity



Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on Friday travelled to the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base as part of the arrival in Romania of 1,000 US forces of the Stryker battalion. (...)