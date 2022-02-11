GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 22.737 following over 81.000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours



As many as 22,737 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 3,729 less than the previous day, on over 81,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. Of the new cases, 1,093 (...)