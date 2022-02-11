Russian Ambassador to Romania Kuzmin, summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the context of his latest statements



Russian Ambassador to Romania Kuzmin, summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the context of his latest statements.

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Romania, Valery Kuzmin, was summoned on Thursday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) headquarters, where a discussion at the level of secretary of state for strategic affairs took place. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister (...)