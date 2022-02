FinMin Caciu gives assurances there will be no tax change in 2022



FinMin Caciu gives assurances there will be no tax change in 2022.

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) provides for a fiscal reform under which certain taxes will be revised, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu declared on Thursday evening on private TV broadcaster Antena3; the FinMin gave assurances that there will be absolutely no tax change in 2022. (...)