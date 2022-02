ING Cuts Romania’s 2022 GDP Growth Forecast To 3.2%

ING Cuts Romania’s 2022 GDP Growth Forecast To 3.2%. Lender ING has lowered its economic growth projection for Romania to 3.2% in 2022 from 4.5% previously, and kept unchanged its projection for 2023 at 4.5%, ING Romania chief economist Valentin Tataru said in an analysis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]