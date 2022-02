Romania’s E-commerce Sector Tops EUR6B Threshold At End-2021, Up 10% YoY

Romania's e-commerce sector has reached the threshold of EUR6.2 billion at end-2021, almost 10% higher than in 2020 when the electronic commerce was estimated at EUR5.6 billion, in line with a report by GPeC and the Association of Romanian Online Stores (...)