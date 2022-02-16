Disappointing Q4 GDP figures pour cold water on Romanian analysts' projections

Romanian analysts have lowered their economic growth estimates for 2022 after the statistics office INS released on February 15 disappointing Q4 GDP figures. The analysts expected a growth rate of 6%-7%, compared to the 5.6% announced by the INS. BCR Bank, part of Erste Bank Group, has revised (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]