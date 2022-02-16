 
February 16, 2022

Romania’s GDP growth eases abruptly to 2.2% in Q4, energy is main suspect
Romania’s annual economic growth has deteriorated more than expected to 2.2% YoY in Q4, from 7.4% YoY in Q3 and 13.9% YoY in Q2, the statistics office INS announced in a flash estimate. Based on a limited number of short-term series, the flash estimates are typically subject to subsequent (...)

Piinea de Casa Opens New EUR4M Plant, Wants to Expand Countrywide Mures-based Piinea de Casa has completed the EUR4 million investment in a new bread factory, built in Sangeorgiu de Mures, 6 km away from Targu-Mures, according to Bela Kovacs, the manager of the business, who adds he plans to expand the business (...)

Veolia Romania Set to Invest in Energy Efficiency Solution Implementation at One United Properties Projects One United Properties, one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has sealed a partnership with Veolia Romania Solutii Integrate (VRSI), a company part of Veolia Romania and a provider of drinking (...)

Germany's Metro Values Romanian Business at EUR225M The Romanian operations of Germany’s group Metro are valued at EUR225 million, in line with data presented in a company report.

Employees of RO aluminum smelter on strike ask Govt. for energy aids Employees of the Alro Slatina aluminum production plant in Romania, controlled by Russian group Vimetco, were on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in the third day of protest in front of the Government headquarters. They demand the dismissal of the minister of energy Virgil Popescu and practical (...)

Workers of weaponry plants in western Romania on strike The employees of the Fabrica de Arme (Weaponry Factory) and the Mechanical Plant (Uzina Mecanica) in Cugir, Romania, went on strike for the fourth day on February 16, complaining about their low wages, Economedia.ro reported. The two weaponry production units in western Romania are branches of (...)

Principled agreement reached over permanent NATO troops in Romania At the February 16 meeting of the NATO countries' defense ministers in Brussels, a political agreement was achieved for the establishment of the permanent NATO Fighting Group in Romania and the region, Digi24.ro reported, quoting sources familiar with the negotiations. "Romania is ready to (...)

Medicover Romania reports 34% stronger revenues in 2021 The Swedish medical services provider Medicover, active on the Romanian market for over 25 years, reported its total revenues rose to EUR 171.6 mln in 2021, 34% more compared to the previous year. Romania is the group's third-largest market in terms of revenue globally, after Germany and (...)

 


