Romania’s GDP growth eases abruptly to 2.2% in Q4, energy is main suspect

Romania’s GDP growth eases abruptly to 2.2% in Q4, energy is main suspect. Romania’s annual economic growth has deteriorated more than expected to 2.2% YoY in Q4, from 7.4% YoY in Q3 and 13.9% YoY in Q2, the statistics office INS announced in a flash estimate. Based on a limited number of short-term series, the flash estimates are typically subject to subsequent (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]