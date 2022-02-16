Italian group Beltrame plans to invest EUR 400 mln if it takes over Romanian steel plant

Italian group Beltrame plans to invest EUR 400 mln if it takes over Romanian steel plant. Italian group Beltrame pledged to invest EUR 100 mln in the existing steel plant COS Targoviste, which is close to taking over, and invest EUR 300 mln in a new plant for the construction of rebar and rolled wire. Initially, about 450-500 jobs will be created, followed by another 1,000 new jobs (...)