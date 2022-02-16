Local investor plans developing wind farms worth EUR 300 mln in south Romania

Local investor plans developing wind farms worth EUR 300 mln in south Romania. Local company Enero Furnizare got the necessary permits to develop and connect to the power grid its first photovoltaic park (71 MW), located in Dolj County. Enero plans to complete four other similar projects it envisages in Dolj County (southern Romania) by the end of next year, with a total (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]