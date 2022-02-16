BeeFast.ro doubled its turnover: 650,000 euros in the start-up’s second year of activity

BeeFast.ro doubled its turnover: 650,000 euros in the start-up’s second year of activity. The busiest day: Black Friday, with over 800 orders delivered in Bucharest BeeFast, an ultra-fast courier tech start-up, ended 2021 with a turnover of 650,000 euros, more than double the value recorded at the end of 2020. If 2020 was the year of accelerated growth for BeeFast, amid the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]