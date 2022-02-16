The Competition Council has authorised the acquisition of the production assets of COS Targoviste by Beltrame Group for €38.3 million + VAT
The Competition Council has authorised the acquisition of the production assets of COS Targoviste by Beltrame Group for €38.3 million + VAT.
The acquisition is part of a large investment plan in Târgoviște worth about half a billion Euro that includes the modernization of the existing steel plant and the building of the eco-intelligent plant for rebar and wire rod AFV Beltrame Group, one of Europe’s largest producers of steel bars... (...)
