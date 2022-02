The future of cheese: a debate on the “Gruyere-ness” of the Gruyere cheese



In a recent decision of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division, it was ruled that Gruyere cheese does not have to come from the Gruyere region, a canton of Fribourg, Switzerland – where Gruyere cheese has been produced according to the traditional recipe (...)