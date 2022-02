Romanian fast delivery startup BeeFast doubles turnover in 2021

Romanian fast delivery startup BeeFast doubles turnover in 2021. BeeFast, the Romanian tech startup offering super-fast delivery services, said it ended 2021 with a turnover of EUR 650,000, more than double the value recorded the year before. In 2020, which was also BeeFast’s first year of activity, the startup reported a turnover of EUR 320,000. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]