Romania events: Buzau International Arts Festival will hold its second edition this year

Romania events: Buzau International Arts Festival will hold its second edition this year. Buzau International Arts Festival (BIAF) will return with a second edition this year, between August 20 and September 20. According to the organizers, quoted by News.ro, the BIAF Caravan will go on a longer journey this year, being set to reach more than 10 localities in Buzau county plus the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]