Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 17.447 following over 73.000 tests in the past 24 hours

Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 17.447 following over 73.000 tests in the past 24 hours. As many as 17,447 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 4,438 from the previous day, with over 73,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]