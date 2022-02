Coca-Cola HBC Romania Expands Coffee Portfolio With New Brand, Caffè Vergnano

Coca-Cola HBC Romania Expands Coffee Portfolio With New Brand, Caffè Vergnano. Coca-Cola HBC Romania is expanding its brands portfolio by bringing on the local market the Caffè Vergnano coffee after the Group had acquired in October 2021 a 30% stake in Italian coffee company Caffè Vergnano [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]