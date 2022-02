Terapia Cluj Eyes EUR5.5M Investments In 2022-2023 Financial Year

Terapia Cluj Eyes EUR5.5M Investments In 2022-2023 Financial Year. Terapia Cluj, one of the largest pharmaceuticals manufacturers in Romania, has an investment budget of EUR5.5 million for the 2022-2023 financial year and seeks to bring ten new drugstores to its portfolio. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]