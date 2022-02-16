President Iohannis to attend dinner on Sahel in Paris, EU-AU summit in Brussels

President Iohannis to attend dinner on Sahel in Paris, EU-AU summit in Brussels. Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will attend an informal working dinner in Paris on Wednesday, at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, on the security situation in the Sahel, and on Thursday and Friday he will attend the 6th European Union (EU) – African Union (AU) Summit (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]